By Alex Newman

Under the guise of “helping” parents deal with stress, the Biden administration is plotting a dramatic expansion of government into the home. In short, federal authorities are seeking to take on even more responsibilities traditionally associated with the family while drugging ever larger numbers of Americans.

Critics, though, are sounding the alarm. Among other concerns, opponents are warning of a government power grab underway that seeks to further empower the state and undermine the nuclear family. The real answer to stress, they say, is strong marriages and Godly living.

In the bizarre new report by Biden-appointed Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, the senior “health” bureaucrat classifies parental stress levels as a major “public health” problem. And of course, with “public health” excuses (think Covid) comes the presumption that government “solutions” are required, and traditional limits on power are to be discarded.

Lesser Magistrates Standing in the Gap: Alex Newman

At the Florida Freedom Summit, Alex Newman highlighted the dangers of government overreach and stressed the importance of returning to the principles of limited government. Newman, a seasoned journalist with a passion for America’s Christian heritage, emphasized the 10th Amendment, urging states to assert their rights against unconstitutional federal actions.

Through original source documentation and stunning quotes, Newman takes the audience on a historical tour of times of tyranny and liberty and the consequences of neglecting local responsibility in government.

Newman praised states such as Louisiana and Alabama for rejecting mandates from global organizations like the United Nations and its World Health Organization. He also applauded Florida’s legislation against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers, but there is much still so much that needs to be done to push back against federal overreach.

Newman’s message is simple: bottom-up change starting at the local level is the only path to regaining America’s greatness. Do not miss this informative presentation to learn why and how.

