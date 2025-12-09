The Biden-era U.S. ambassador and diplomatic staff at the U.S. embassy in Guatemala have been brazenly meddling in the Central American nation’s elections and even threatening judges to help socialists, warned U.S. Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) in an explosive interview on The Sentinel Report.

Rep. Salazar, a Republican who represents part of Miami in the U.S. Congress, said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, her friend and constituent, was paying attention after receiving her letter about the scandal. And he is working to get it under control. But this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Growing up surrounded by the victims of socialism in South Florida, the journalist-turned Republican lawmaker has long been sounding the alarm over what she describes as a dangerous ideological agenda being pushed by American officials abroad. The “Pink Tide” is dangerous to the United States, too.

In Guatemala, she says, the U.S. Embassy has been pressuring high-level judges to embrace radical gender ideology and even side with socialist political factions. This is a shocking violation of national sovereignty and American principles.

“Since when do we do that?” Salazar asked. “We’re not in the business of telling anyone how to vote.”

Washington’s meddling has emboldened the Radical Left in Latin America and especially the communist Sao Paulo Forum network founded by Fidel Castro and Brazilian Marxist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, which is working to conquer the region for socialism.

Meanwhile, the congresswoman warns that Latin America is also being targeted by the Chinese Communist regime, filling the vacuum left by decades of U.S. neglect.

“This is like the absent father… and then the stepfather comes in—the Chinese—and says, ‘Here I am; here’s money,’” Salazar said.

Her solution is to reconnect with allies who want America engaged: “Nearshoring, reshoring—take it away from China, bring it into the hemisphere, whether it’s here or in Central America.”

Also concerning is the ignorance among American youth about the dangers of socialism and communism. Rep. Salazar, whose family fled communist tyranny in Cuba, has been a leader in Congress working on this issue.

The infiltration of the “foreign ideology” of socialism into the Democrat Party is extremely concerning, added the Miami congresswoman.

Salazar also warned that the immigration crisis must be solved, arguing that her plan is the way to do it.

Her new book, Dignity, Not Citizenship: The Truth About Immigration No One Is Telling You, makes the case for sealing the border permanently by law, not merely by executive order.

Then, America must address those who have lived and worked peacefully in the U.S. for years. But it is critical that this NOT include amnesty or any pathway to U.S. citizenship, she warned.

Her plan would bring longtime illegal immigrants “out of the shadows”—but only if they have no criminal record, pay fines, and contribute “1% of their salaries for seven years plus another seven.”

She insists, “This is not amnesty. Amnesty is a path to citizenship. There is no path.”

And she is confident about who can finish the job: “Trump is the person who can get this done… He’s the construction guy. He’s the man.”

The congresswoman sees the immigration crisis tied directly to a broader ideological battle: socialism vs. the American system of liberty and opportunity.

Having experienced her family’s trauma over the communist destruction of their homeland, she is stunned that young Americans have been seduced by its false promises.

Equality of opportunity, Salazar said, is noble — but equality of results is a dangerous lie.

“If I want to have the same result as Jeff Bezos, I would have wanted to invent Amazon,” she said.

Her warning is urgent: socialism is now gaining influence inside the Democratic Party, a “foreign ideology to the American way of life.”

But she remains hopeful.

“The system always cleans itself,” she said. “We will come out of the crisis”—if Americans wake up and defend their freedom once again.

Watch the full interview: