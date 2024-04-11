Bestiality Taught in Australian School’s “Queer” Sex Class
What comes after LGBTQIA+ in the rainbow alphabet? Many critics of the movement assumed it would be P for pedophilia, and in some places, it is. But in Australia, it seems that “B” might be next.
By Alex Newman
According to whistleblowers and outraged parents, children as young as 13 in a South Australia school were forcibly taught about sexual activities with animals as part of a “queer” LGBTQIA+ “sex education” class. The revelations drew outrage from parents and half-hearted apologies from “education” officials.
The presentation in question at Renmark High School was delivered to 9th grade students under the guise of teaching about “respectful relationships.” It was so graphic and grotesque that multiple girls asked to leave the classroom to go to the “bathroom” just to get away before seeking help from their parents, according to ABC News Australia.
Some students spoke out. “There was a slide for what the ‘plus’ means [in LGBTQIA+], and they just started randomly saying words that no-one knew, like bestiality,” explained Emelia Wundenberg, 14, one of the victims of the homosexuality- and transgenderism-promoting session. “It was on the board when they were showing what the ‘plus’ meant.”
Videos
Government Officials Say the Border Crisis Is ‘Absolutely Deliberate’
Liberty Sentinel Original
April 8, 2024
UN Demeans Moms as “Unpaid Care Workers” in War on Family – Kimberly Ells
The New American TV: Conversations That Matter
April 8, 2024
JFK Assassination: Doctors Prove Conspiracy With New Forensic Evidence
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
April 5, 2024
ENGINEERED WAR: Fastest Path to Controlling Us | Alex Newman
Liberty & Finance
April 5, 2024
How to Avoid Investing in Woke Companies Who Hate You
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
April 3, 2024
Radio
2030: The Master Plan for Humanity Exposed | Jan Markell & Alex Newman
Olive Tree Ministries
April 5, 2024
From the Vault
How China Is Controlling Hollywood: NTD’s Tiffany Meier & Alex Newman
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
March 6, 2024
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Sad, very Sad!!
Because they are devoid of any morals & want to live a depraved Godless life is sad… BUT don’t let them push their evil on our children & hurt them the rest of their lives!?!