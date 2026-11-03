The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
16hEdited

Seems like everything has been infiltrated by evil intentions.

Coming from an aftermarket automotive parts manufacturing background I can tell you that China has stolen so much of our technology and engineering in this field. Now, most of these once all American companies, are partnering up with these Chinese companies in order to stay competitive bye making these automotive products cheaper by cutting quality for profit and to supposedly keep China from producing knockoffs.

Side note:

Personally I will never own an EMF making machine called an electric car !!!

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Mark's avatar
Mark
18h

It's because of America that there is such a massive automotive market, especially in China. GM literally sent whole American factories and the jobs to China, then the engineers to train them while I worked for GM back in the 1980's and 90's starting with President Geaorge H. W. Bush and followed by the Clinton's.

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