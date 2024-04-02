Digital IDs were just approved in the Australian Senate and will be coming soon to the U.S. as part of the World Economic Forum-backed global technocratic gulag complete with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and social credit scores for all, warned journalist Alex Newman in an interview with Alison Steinberg on One America News.

The bill, which passed through the Australian Senate on March 27, is “putting in place the legislative framework for the phased expansion of the Australian Government’s Digital ID system to include state and territory government services and the private sector,” said Katy Gallagher, Australian Minister for Finance.

The Australian government published hypothetical example cases for what life would be like with—and without—a digital ID:

Amir and his family lost their house during a recent flood, and he needs to prove who he is to access government support. Without a Digital ID Amir will find it more difficult to prove his identity, given his ID documents were lost in the flood. With a Digital ID Amir had already set up a Digital ID before he lost his ID documents in the flood. With his mobile and an internet connection, he can log on online and verify his ID within 5 minutes to access the cash claim.

What the Australian government and all totalitarian evildoers neglect to mention is the complete loss of privacy and individual sovereignty that digitization brings.

Among other concerns, digital IDs are a key part of the architecture of tyranny. They have been pushed for many years by Bill Gates, the Rockefeller dynasty, and other known subversives pushing the overthrow of human liberty and prosperity.

Please take the time to watch the video below, understand this crucial issue, and then share it with someone else.

Get shareable video link HERE.

