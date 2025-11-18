BELEM, BRAZIL — Crowned by global media outlets as the most important American at the United Nations “climate” summit in Belem, far-left California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) slammed U.S. President Donald Trump as an “invasive species” while signing deals with hostile foreign governments. The American president must be stopped in order to save the world from alleged man-made climate change, Newsom suggested.

Among other major announcements, Newsom inked a number of unconstitutional quasi-treaties with foreign governments — several of which are dominated by self-proclaimed communist and socialist leaders hostile to the United States. These “partnerships,” signed on the third day of the UN climate summit, will supposedly “improve environmental protection” and “strengthen cooperation on climate and job-creating clean energy,” his office said in a statement.

“California remains a steadfast partner in confronting the climate crisis,” Newsom declared. “These agreements strengthen our collaboration to advance healthy ecosystems and healthy communities — cutting methane emissions across waste, agriculture, and energy sectors to achieve shared climate goals. California is proud to unite shoulder-to-shoulder with Chile, Colombia and Brazil to deliver real results for people and the planet.”

While on U.S. soil for the UN General Assembly meeting, the radical left-wing Colombian president, placed in power with support from Barack Obama and George Soros, recently urged U.S. troops not to obey their commander in chief. The Brazilian leader co-founded a dangerous Latin American communist network known as the São Paulo Forum with mass-murdering Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and Marxist terrorists from Colombia.

Unconstitutional Agreements

It was not the first time a California governor signed an unconstitutional “climate” agreement with communists. In fact, in 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown inked a “climate” deal with the Chinese Communist Party, which has murdered more people than any entity in human history. The CCP’s emissions are well over 300 percent higher than U.S. emissions, yet it continues to build new coal-fired power plants each week.

All of it is blatantly illegal and unconstitutional. In Article 1, Section 10, the U.S. Constitution prohibits these sorts of agreements. “No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation,” it says. As if that were not clear enough, Article 1, Section 10 also says: “No State shall, without the Consent of Congress, … enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State, or with a foreign Power.”

Separately, multiple federal laws, including the Logan Act, are also apparently being violated by the rogue governor plotting to undermine the elected government of the United States through unconstitutional actions. While the Logan Act has gathered dust for centuries, it has been discussed frequently in recent years.

“Toxic” CO 2

Newsom was bombastic in his remarks before he even touched down in Brazil. “As the President of the United States turns his back on people and the planet, California is inking global partnerships focused on creating jobs and cutting toxic pollution,” he claimed, promoting the discredited idea that CO 2 — the gas of life exhaled by all human beings — is somehow “toxic pollution” that must be taxed, controlled, and regulated.

As scientists know, human emissions of CO 2 from all sources make up just a fraction of one percent of all the “greenhouse gases” present naturally in the atmosphere. And despite comments by politicians such as Newsom, numerous peer-reviewed studies in recent years have attributed most if not all of the moderate warming to factors such as the Sun and the so-called “Urban Heat Island” effect.

Still, Newsom tried to frame his economically destructive efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions as an economic positive. “The economic winners of the 21st century are those who build the clean energy future,” claimed Newsom. “We’re doing that right now — and showing the world that climate action means jobs, clean air, and lower costs.”

The “Rock Star”

Not surprisingly, Newsom — who is obviously campaigning on the taxpayer’s dime ahead of the 2028 presidential election — was treated like a “rock star” by the globalists, climate alarmists, socialists, kleptocrats, and profiteers assembled in Brazil. The fawning and photos began the moment he landed in Brazil and continued throughout his time at the UN’s 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30).

Asked if California was standing in for the United States at the summit, with the Trump administration’s conspicuous absence, Newsom did not hesitate. “Absolutely,” he said. “And I think the world sees us in that light, as a stable partner, a historic partner … in the absence of American leadership. And not just absence of leadership, the doubling down of stupid in terms of global leadership on clean energy.”

President Trump has been ridiculing what he describes as the man-made global-warming “hoax” and “fraud” for well over a decade. In September, he told world leaders at the UN General Assembly that the anthropogenic warming hysteria was “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.” And just this week, he posted mockery of the UN from climate realist Marc Morano, editor of ClimateDepot.com, on social media.

But Newsom said he wanted to ensure that the United States was still represented. “I’m here because I don’t want the United States of America to be a footnote at this conference,” he told a packed news-conference room after he arrived at the summit in the Amazon rainforest. Not only did Trump refuse to send a delegation to the summit, he is also extricating the U.S. government from the UN’s climate agenda while ending U.S. funding.

Veering into pagan and pantheistic motifs, Newsom also vowed to go deeper into the Amazon for “spiritual” reasons. “It’s not just to admire the absorption of carbon from the rainforest, but to absorb a deeper spiritual connection to this issue that connects all of us,” he said. “I think that really matters in a world that can use a little more of that.”

A statement released by Newsom’s office promised that the California governor would have a busy trip. In addition to attacking Trump and getting plenty of camera time, Newsom was scheduled to “speak with members of Indigenous communities and defend democracy, science, and truth in the face of climate denial and authoritarianism.”

Trashing Trump

Asked about the increasingly hostile tone in politics, Newsom defended his rhetoric. “I’m trying to call that out,” he argued, claiming that under normal circumstances government leaders should be role models when it comes to civility and mutual respect. “But right now, we have an invasive species — in the vernacular of climate — by the name of Donald Trump, and we got to call that out.”

“He’s an invasive species, he’s a wrecking-ball president,” complained Newsom, blasting Trump on a wide range of issues and claiming — apparently seriously — that CCP tyrant Xi Jinping was happy to see Trump refusing to play along with the man-made warming agenda. “He’s trying to roll back progress of the last century. He’s trying to recreate the 19th century. He’s doubling down on stupid.”

“I’m very mindful that the Trump administration has abandoned any sense of duty, responsibility or leadership as it relates to the issues that bring us all here together,” Newsom proclaimed during a ministerial meeting with officials from around the world, claiming he was there with “humility.” “It’s an abomination. It’s a disgrace. But rather than complaining about it, we’re trying to do something about it.”

Newsom was hardly the only one furious about Trump’s refusal to continue pouring endless sums of American taxpayer money into the UN’s climate schemes. Presidents from across Latin America and beyond slammed Trump as a “liar” who was denying “science.” The hatred among the tax-funded “rent-a-mobs” was palpable, too.

Marxist Brazilian President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva, whose regime is hosting the summit, went even further. He suggested “extremists” such as Trump were creating “fake news” to deflect from the supposed crisis. And by doing that, they are “condemning future generations to life on a planet altered forever by global warming,” Lula claimed.

Newsom Not Alone

In addition to his large staff, Newsom also brought many senior state officials. Attendees include California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot, California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, California Public Utilities Commission President Alice Reynolds, California Air Resources Board Chair Lauren Sanchez, and Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari.

According to news reports, at least two other Democratic governors, Tony Evers of Wisconsin and Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, will also be involved. Congress typically sends a delegation as well, but it was not immediately clear which lawmakers may be showing up this weekend for a scheduled press conference by members of the U.S. Congress. Last year,

Defining the Terms

Still, Newsom appeared to recognize that Democratic climate alarmists have a marketing problem, with polls consistently showing most Americans reject the man-made warming hypothesis and any so-called “climate action.” “Climate change can seem abstract,” Newsom said. “We need to talk in terms that people understand. It’s about people, places, lifestyles and traditions. If we put things in those terms, we can start winning people over.”

Problems for Newsom

Even as Newsom’s climate antics made headlines worldwide, a cloud of scandal followed the carefully coiffed climate alarmist. In fact, as he was heading back to the United States, his former chief of staff was arrested on federal charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars and claiming luxury handbags and private jets were business tax write-offs.

Read more at The New American magazine here.

The New American has a team of journalists including yours truly at the COP30 in Belém. More updates coming soon. Stay tuned!