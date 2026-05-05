The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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G Wooster's avatar
G Wooster
2d

Great article. Thank you.

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2 replies by Alex Newman and others
Insectman's avatar
Insectman
2d

OUTSTADNING article!

Public schools cannot be fixed.

The Left understands where the Culture War frontline is located!

The battle front is for the hearts and minds of our children.

Please see the Exodus Mandate's “Call to Dunkirk” on YouTube.

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