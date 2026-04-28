The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Mark the Honor Seeker's avatar
Mark the Honor Seeker
2d

Yet Trump does not mind throwing military into a meat grinder just to fight a war for Israel, does not mind taking other nations oil and resources. Does not mind intercepting ships going from Venezuala to China and or Russia and seizing that cargo. If your going to call the kettle black call the skillet black as well.

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Scaler Wave's avatar
Scaler Wave
1d

fake

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