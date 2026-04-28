The indoctrination of children in government schools and the increasingly unhinged rhetoric of Democrat politicians and media outlets are contributing to the radicalization of people like accused Trump shooter Cole Allen, explains journalist Alex Newman in this interview on NTD News.

To deal with it, leaders at all levels must make clear that the kind of violent rhetoric and dehumanization that we have seen are unacceptable. The SPLC, which was recently indicted, has certainly contributed to this environment, Newman said.

Allen, a school teacher, was undoubtedly radicalized by the escalating extremism that is being normalized by mainstream media and Democrats. While the law must never be used against free speech, there must be social consequences.

Finally, Newman warns that the Left is not going to benefit from this either. But unfortunately, it is likely to get worse if Americans do not get serious about toning it down.

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