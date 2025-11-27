China Pavilion at Entrance of COP30. Photograph: Andrew Muller

BELÉM, BRAZIL — Rumors of the global “climate” regime’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s boycott of the United Nations COP30 climate summit knocked some of the wind out of the global-warming movement’s sails this year.

However, schemes to undermine national sovereignty, individual liberty, and Western economic prosperity still advanced in a major way.

From assaults on free speech and energy to massive plans for wealth redistribution and even the ongoing globalization of “carbon markets,” a lot was accomplished.

The final deal even enshrined a “Carbon Budget” for humanity that the agreement said is 80 percent finished…

Brainwashing the next generation in government schools also took center stage as one of the key elements of “climate action.”

The globalists and communists weaponizing “climate” hysteria are hoping to simply keep moving, mostly under the radar, while they wait out Trump’s final term.

But, if he were to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, it could be the ultimate Trump card, experts say.

Continue reading this in-depth article by Alex Newman at The New American magazine HERE

See a full roundup of our UN COP30 Climate Summit coverage below. TNA Senior Editor Alex Newman and Contributor Andrew Muller were literally the ONLY press at the event asking the real questions no one else is willing to ask.

Video Coverage

Anti-American Activists at COP Funded by Russia’s Gazprom, Refuse to Answer Questions

The New American

November 26, 2025

Activist Says Trump is “President of the World” and Must Get Behind UN Climate Goals

The New American

November 26, 2025

UN Has Hidden Agenda for Nigerians at COP30, Says African Leader

The New American

November 26, 2025

Big Oil Should Pay 5 TRILLION For Pollution, Says Greenpeace

The New American

November 26, 2025

Veteran UN Activist: Resist Orwellian Digital Currency, UN Censorship

The New American

November 25, 2025

Western Nations Have to “Pay Reparations,” Says Anti-Trump Activist

The New American

November 25, 2025

Colonialism and Capitalism to Blame for Climate Change, California Artist Claims

The New American

November 25, 2025

End of Fossils Fuels Must Come Soon Says Leading Activist

The New American

November 25, 2025

We Found the Scandalous Highway Cut Through the Amazon for UN Climate Event

The New American

November 25, 2025

UN Summit Tests Cashless Society

The New American

November 24, 2025

Shameful: Naked Trump Statue Unveiled Outside UN Event

The New American

November 21, 2025

“The Orange Plague”: Shameful Statue of President Trump Outside UN COP30. Photograph: Andrew Muller

Tax Meat to Save the Planet

The New American

November 21, 2025

Chinese Gift Demonic Dragon Spirit Statue to Brazil for Climate Summit

The New American

November 21, 2025

China’s Demonic-looking “Dragon-Jaguar Guardian Spirit” Gift to COP30. Photograph: Andrew Muller

UN Climate Summit Catches Fire Amid Panic

The New American

November 21, 2025

Fire at COP30: Exposing the Darkness Behind the UN’s Brazil Summit

The New American

November 20, 2025

How Indigenous Women are Being Turned into Climate Activists

The New American

November 20, 2025

China Filling Void Left by US at UN’s COP30

The New American

November 20, 2025

Carbon Credits Available at UN Summit!

The New American

November 19, 2025

Indigenous People Key to Saving Planet, Says Amazon Indian

The New American

November 19, 2025

Amazonian Indian at COP30. Photograph: Andrew Muller

COP Pleased the Trump Administration is Absent, Plans to Pass Much Stronger Climate Controls

The New American

November 19, 2025

States Must Impose UN Climate Agenda Regardless of Trump: NM Rep.

The New American

November 19, 2025

We Tried Offsetting Our Carbon Footprint at the UN’s Climate Summit

The New American

November 19, 2025

Indigenous Women: Victims of Climate Change?

The New American

November 19, 2025

Inside COP 30: On-the-Ground Report with Alex Newman & Andrew Muller

The New American

November 18, 2025

US Should Nationalize Ports Policy to Avoid Competition: Seattle Port Commissioner

The New American

November 18, 2025

Wheels Continue Coming Off Global Warming Bandwagon – But Globocrats Demand More Censorship, More Regulation, More Taxes, More Destructive Energy Policies

The New American

November 17, 2025

Skeptical Media BANNED from COP30 Climate Summit

The New American

November 17, 2025

Articles

Amid U.S. Boycott of COP30 Climate Summit, UN Grabs More Power

Alex Newman, The New American

November 25, 2025

At UN Summit, Newsom Inks “Climate” Deals With Tyrants & Slams Trump

Alex Newman, The New American

November 14, 2025

At COP30, Countries Sign First-ever Declaration to Control Info on Climate

Andrew Muller, The New American

November 13, 2025

COP30 Climate Confab May Flop Without U.S., but UN Doubles Down

Alex Newman, The New American

November 7, 2025

Coverage at The New American