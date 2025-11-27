The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
8h

Introducing my new rap Pronouns ARE THE SLIDE TO GENOCIDE

https://youtube.com/shorts/A4BxpK9zRGA?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GJTL's avatar
GJTL
25m

Next step is for the US to pull out of the UN and escort them to a different part of the world. May I suggest Antarctica or Siberia. Or maybe the Moon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture