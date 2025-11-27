With US Missing From Climate Summit, UN Grabbed More Power
Despite Trump sending no delegation to the UN's COP30 "climate" summit, globalists made progress. Their goal: wait out Trump & keep building the New World Order. But Trump could stop their fraud.
BELÉM, BRAZIL — Rumors of the global “climate” regime’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s boycott of the United Nations COP30 climate summit knocked some of the wind out of the global-warming movement’s sails this year.
However, schemes to undermine national sovereignty, individual liberty, and Western economic prosperity still advanced in a major way.
From assaults on free speech and energy to massive plans for wealth redistribution and even the ongoing globalization of “carbon markets,” a lot was accomplished.
The final deal even enshrined a “Carbon Budget” for humanity that the agreement said is 80 percent finished…
Brainwashing the next generation in government schools also took center stage as one of the key elements of “climate action.”
The globalists and communists weaponizing “climate” hysteria are hoping to simply keep moving, mostly under the radar, while they wait out Trump’s final term.
But, if he were to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, it could be the ultimate Trump card, experts say.
Continue reading this in-depth article by Alex Newman at The New American magazine HERE
See a full roundup of our UN COP30 Climate Summit coverage below. TNA Senior Editor Alex Newman and Contributor Andrew Muller were literally the ONLY press at the event asking the real questions no one else is willing to ask.
