Amid Ruthless J6 Persecution, God Worked Wonders For This Family
Just after being pardoned by President Trump, a "J6er" and his wife renew resolve to fight for God and country.
Despite being persecuted and imprisoned by the U.S. government for being in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, Michael Perkins and his wife, Brittany, refuse to submit and cower to tyranny. In an exclusive interview with Alex Newman for Patriot TV, Michael tells all about what it was like being a “J6” prisoner, his message to President Trump for pardoning him, and how his faith in Jesus Christ is stronger now than ever before.
European Leaders to Fight “Globalist Left” at Make Europe Great Again Conference
European anti-globalist forces are attempting to take advantage of the political momentum of President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement by gathering some of Europe’s brightest leaders for the second annual Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) international conference.
Set to take place in Brussels, Belgium, on January 28-29, 2025, the summit will welcome over 500 leaders from countries including the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Argentina, Sweden, Poland, and more.
Two leading European conservative parties, the Alliance for Unified Romanians (AUR) and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), will host the event at the European Parliament building in Brussels, where they expect over 500 anti-globalist movers and shakers to game-plan the “red-pilling” of the Old World.
Stay tuned to The Liberty Sentinel for exclusive coverage on the ground from MEGA!
TRUMP'S PARDONS DON'T CHANGE the gullibility of those who stormed the capitol based upon their false hopes in Trump making America great again - something only God can do and He'll only do for the same reason He did so previously, per Deuteronomy 5:4-8, 28:1-14, Psalm 19:7-11, etc.
The sad fact of the matter is that Trump, then and now, ultimately only helped (or helps) advance America's suicidal trek to the precipice of moral depravity and destruction, as has everyone who's sworn to uphold the biblically seditious Constitution as the law of the land, or promotes the same.
For evidence, see free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective," in which every Article and Amendment is examined by the Bible, at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html
I wish and PRAY Trump will watch this. Whoever in his cabinet appointments would be involved in helping those persecuted by our OWN ILLEGITIMATE 2020-2024 president and government needs to happen. Yes, all these literally demon-possessed people will one day receive their eternal punishment, but examples need to be made that stop this kind of inhumane behavior while we are still in this world. Maybe a nice 3-4 year “stay” in their self-created hell might be a start.