Despite being persecuted and imprisoned by the U.S. government for being in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, Michael Perkins and his wife, Brittany, refuse to submit and cower to tyranny. In an exclusive interview with Alex Newman for Patriot TV, Michael tells all about what it was like being a “J6” prisoner, his message to President Trump for pardoning him, and how his faith in Jesus Christ is stronger now than ever before.

European Leaders to Fight “Globalist Left” at Make Europe Great Again Conference

European anti-globalist forces are attempting to take advantage of the political momentum of President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement by gathering some of Europe’s brightest leaders for the second annual Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) international conference.

Set to take place in Brussels, Belgium, on January 28-29, 2025, the summit will welcome over 500 leaders from countries including the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Argentina, Sweden, Poland, and more.

Two leading European conservative parties, the Alliance for Unified Romanians (AUR) and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), will host the event at the European Parliament building in Brussels, where they expect over 500 anti-globalist movers and shakers to game-plan the “red-pilling” of the Old World.

Stay tuned to The Liberty Sentinel for exclusive coverage on the ground from MEGA!

