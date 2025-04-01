By Alex Newman

With federal lawsuits flying and Democrat lawmakers vowing to protect the U.S. Department of Education at all costs, President Donald Trump’s long-awaited executive order on education is making big waves. But it doesn’t do what countless conservatives (and even liberals) think it does.

It is true that the workforce is being drastically downsized. However, contrary to many of the superficial headlines portraying the historic decree as an end to federal involvement in government schools, many of the department’s most important responsibilities are not actually being shifted to state governments or local school boards.

Instead, just as The Newman Report warned was going to happen a few weeks ago, those duties and the trillions of dollars involved are, in many cases, simply being moved to other federal agencies and departments. Congress will be needed to accomplish much more than that, according to legal analysts.

