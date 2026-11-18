On this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report, we ask a key question: Is America under attack?

A stunning wave of mysterious disruptions has rocked critical infrastructure, from a nationwide FAA ground stop and massive Microsoft outages to problems with military refrigeration systems, NSA internal comms, weather communications, and other essential services. Is this all just a bizarre coincidence, or could something much more sinister be unfolding?

And why is billionaire globalist Bill Gates warning about devastating cyberattacks with a big fat grin on his face? We’ve got the video, and we’ll examine his extraordinary track record of “predicting” major crises.

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

Bill Gates has been on a tirade about the “need” for a devastating AI-driven cyber attack. What has he said, and what does his track record of “predicting” major global events just before they happen mean?

FAA shuts down U.S. air traffic nationwide. A 4-hour, 21-minute nationwide ground stop happened on Friday, triggering widespread delays and cancellations. Officials attributed the problem to aging equipment or a router failure, but national security agencies were activated to investigate the possibility of a cyberattack. Are more coming?

Massive Microsoft outage cripples governments and businesses worldwide. Beginning Thursday, November 12, Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Copilot, reportedly failed across more than 70 countries.

Iran has threatened major American technology companies. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard identified 18 potential U.S. corporate targets, including Microsoft, Apple, Google, Nvidia, Boeing, and JPMorgan. Is this connected to the attacks?

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Nationally syndicated broadcaster, bestselling author, and Christian worldview expert Brannon Howse joins us to discuss the flight groundings and cyber attacks—and what Christians must do about it to prepare.

We’ll also hear from tax-lien expert Jay Drexel, a Liberty Sentinel friend and partner, about his class teaching regular people about an investment strategy most Americans have never even heard of that can also help keep people in financial difficulties in their homes. Check it out at https://unitedtaxliens.com/newman/.

Finally, California cattle rancher and researcher Debbie Bacigalupi, a longtime friend of the show and contributor, is live in Turkey exposing what’s happening at the United Nations COP31 climate summit—and what it means for American farmers, ranchers, and freedom. Democrat lawmakers there say America is “all in.” What does that mean for you? Don’t miss this episode. Watch it now!