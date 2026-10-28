Feds Targeting Parents Exposed; Canada Going Totally Rogue; AI Schools Expand as Top Republican Pushes Year-Round Class

On this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report, Alex Newman breaks down the most pressing news, including the first all-AI school in Chicago and Ohio Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial idea to expand school year-round.

Plus, explosive corruption allegations rock Virginia as an 82-year-old Democratic Senate leader faces federal racketeering and drug-trafficking charges. Meanwhile, in Florida, the mayor of Kissimmee faces corruption allegations of her own. Is accountability finally coming for corrupt public officials?

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

Brazil’s hot presidential election being manipulated by communists. Alex has the full story here: Amid Irregularities, Bolsonaro Contests Brazilian Election

Alberta voters reject independence from Canada in key vote.

President Trump reveals his new anti-fraud program set up to reward people who expose fraud with a 1% commission on the money uncovered.

Trump posts on TRUTH Social that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s last name isn’t Omar!

The Supreme Court ruled to block the Trump administration enforcing new restrictions that prevented the use of taxpayer funds on medical treatments and “social accommodations” for trans-identified prisoners.

Americans traveling to China are being warned about the possibility of detention, electronic surveillance, and restrictions that could keep them from returning home, with a travel expert sharing critical information for people to know before they go.

In South Africa, a heroic father protects his family from three carjackers in a shootout, with the video going viral online.

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Robert Bortins — CEO of Classical Conversations and author of forthcoming book SILK: More Kids, More Wealth— to discuss how the rich have more children — and why you should too!

Senator Shane Jett — Oklahoma senator and Freedom Caucus founding chairman — on Canada’s war against free speech, life, liberty, and more, and how same threat faces America.

Terry Newsome — Parents Involved in Education Illinois chapter president and host of Behind Enemy Lines — on the SPLC persecuting concerned parents for fighting porn in schools. The targeting of this cancer patient will blow your mind! All that and more on this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report.