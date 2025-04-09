In April of 2021, four years ago, journalist Alex Newman interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough, a well-respected internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist, during the height of the COVID-19 craze. Dr. McCullough calmly warned the world about possible risks from the COVID shot, as government data showed thousands of people were reportedly dying after receiving it.

At the time, the interview, which was seen by many millions despite unprecedented censorship, was labeled “radical,” “fringe,” and even “dangerous.” It was censored, silenced, banned, deleted, and more as the establishment shrieked and called for more censorship, mandates, and shots. Unfortunately, it is now clear that Newman and Dr. McCullough were all too right.

That interview went viral, with over 2.25 million views alone on Rumble. Alongside The New American magazine, we are proud to have been among the first and most consistent voices warning against COVID tyranny. In celebration of that success, we are pleased to reshare that interview and renew our resolve to think freely, independently, and rationally.

Please consider subscribing to Dr. Peter McCullough’s great Substack, FOCAL POINTS-Courageous Discourse, and share this historic interview with your friends. In the end, truth is winning. But we must all work to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.

Watch the interview:

