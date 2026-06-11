The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Ted Weiland's avatar
Ted Weiland
3m

Alex, I would love to speak with you personally regarding what's been shadow banned. If we don't get to the genesis of America's woes and are instead promoting the same, we'll never save America from the precipice upon which she precipitously teeters.

If interested, email me at tweiland@vistabeam.com and I'll provide you with my phone number.

God bless!

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