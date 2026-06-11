250 Years of God's Providence. Can America Continue Without Knowing Its True Heritage?
Learn the Christian foundations that shaped the nation's founding and discover whether there might still be hope for a people who drifted far away from these roots. Hint: There IS!
What made America different from France, Russia, or Germany during the great political upheavals of the 18th century?
Was it simply geography or a unique political system — or was there something much deeper at work?
Those questions were at the center of a recent discussion on the Generations Podcast featuring host Kevin Swanson, WallBuilders President Tim Barton, and journalist and educator Alex Newman.
The conversation explores the Christian foundations that shaped America’s founding and distinguished the United States from many of its European counterparts.
Barton highlights the influence of biblical principles on the nation’s founders, legal traditions, and understanding of human rights, while Newman points to the central role of Christianity in shaping the worldview that undergirded America’s constitutional system and culture.
In this must-see discussion, Newman and Barton also examine the consequences of abandoning those foundations. As America experiences growing social, political, and cultural turmoil, they argue that many of the nation’s challenges can be traced to a departure from the biblical principles that once guided its institutions and citizens.
Despite the challenges, there IS hope … if Americans focus on Truth and rededicate themselves to God.
It’s time to learn our true history. 👇
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Alex, I would love to speak with you personally regarding what's been shadow banned. If we don't get to the genesis of America's woes and are instead promoting the same, we'll never save America from the precipice upon which she precipitously teeters.
If interested, email me at tweiland@vistabeam.com and I'll provide you with my phone number.
God bless!